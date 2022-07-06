Comparing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.20% -4.91% -2.72% Perdoceo Education 16.03% 19.23% 15.02%

This table compares iHuman and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.90 -$5.81 million ($0.08) -31.25 Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.18 $109.64 million $1.57 7.54

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than iHuman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats iHuman on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman (Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

