CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of COP opened at €40.14 ($41.81) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €36.30 ($37.81) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($86.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

