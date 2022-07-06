CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Shares Down 0.6%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.38 and last traded at $61.38. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

