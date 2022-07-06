Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

