Contrasting Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pan American Silver and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.41 $97.43 million $0.86 21.76 TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -11.98

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 10.70% 5.90% 4.47% TRX Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.77%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats TRX Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TRX Gold (Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

