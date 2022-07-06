Contrasting PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PolyPid alerts:

This table compares PolyPid and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -107.22% -93.58% IRadimed 23.22% 15.26% 13.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PolyPid and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 334.11%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than IRadimed.

Risk and Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -1.77 IRadimed $41.81 million 9.92 $9.32 million $0.83 39.77

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats PolyPid on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.