Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

