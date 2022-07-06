Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €73.00 ($76.04) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. Covivio has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $80.25.
Covivio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covivio (GSEFF)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.