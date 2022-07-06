Critical Contrast: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -2.36% -12.96% -2.61% Zovio -16.26% -57.96% -11.53%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 643.80%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 544.33%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Zovio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.08 $18.92 million ($0.28) -4.32 Zovio $263.03 million 0.13 -$42.35 million ($1.21) -0.80

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. China Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Zovio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers Small Class lessons and programs; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

