CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

