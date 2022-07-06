CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $596.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,588. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.