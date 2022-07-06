CVA Family Office LLC Buys 240 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2,426.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

DG stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

