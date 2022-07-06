CVA Family Office LLC Buys 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $647.51 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

