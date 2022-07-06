CVA Family Office LLC Buys 650 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

