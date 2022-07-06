CVA Family Office LLC Has $100,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 245.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

