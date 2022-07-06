CVA Family Office LLC Has $74,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.