CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

NYSE VMC opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $139.09 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

