CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,830,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

