CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $246.31 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

