CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

