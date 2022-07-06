CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.