Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. Cyren shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 270,697 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.58% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

