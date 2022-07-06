Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.28 on Monday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $572.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $106,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.