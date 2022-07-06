Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$355.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.73 million. Analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

