DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £387.35 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

About DFS Furniture (Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.