Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 286,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 588,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.