Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $114.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

