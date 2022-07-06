Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

