Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Shares Up 12.7%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Rating) shot up 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. 20,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35.
Docebo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)
