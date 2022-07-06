Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
