Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

