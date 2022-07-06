Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
