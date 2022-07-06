Eastern Bank Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

