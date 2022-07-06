Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

