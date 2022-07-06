Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

