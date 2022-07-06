Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Down 5.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 164,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 487,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $281.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

