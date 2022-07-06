Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. 419,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (ENGMF)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.