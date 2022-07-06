EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in EPR Properties by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

