Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avid Bioservices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 37.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 170,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 219,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,033 shares of company stock valued at $235,429 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

