ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading Down 1.3%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.02 and last traded at $79.44. 1,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

