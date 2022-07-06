Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,083,000 after buying an additional 86,054 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 57,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,253. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

