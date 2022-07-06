Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNMP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

