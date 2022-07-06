Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
