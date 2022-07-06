EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $290.15

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 290.15 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.98). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 13,219 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54.
About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)
