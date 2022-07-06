Exane Derivatives Acquires 5,092 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 639.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.