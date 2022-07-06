Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after buying an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.