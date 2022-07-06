Exane Derivatives Buys New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,437,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

NYSE U opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

