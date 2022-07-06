Exane Derivatives Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Edison International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.