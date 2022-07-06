Exane Derivatives Has $523,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

