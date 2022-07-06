Exane Derivatives Makes New $371,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.