Exane Derivatives Makes New $380,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

