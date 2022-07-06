Exane Derivatives Purchases 91 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

